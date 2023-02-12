Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Short Interest Update

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.32. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Featured Stories

