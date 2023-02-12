MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets cut MPC Container Ships ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MPZZF remained flat at $1.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the provision of container tonnage, with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. It is involved in the operation of a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

