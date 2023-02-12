Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $274.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.54. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

