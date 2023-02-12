My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 5.1% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $741,618.30 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.01452243 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006638 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037048 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.01657638 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,600 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.