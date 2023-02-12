My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $816,815.82 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,606 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

