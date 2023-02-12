Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 484,600 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.02. 1,136,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,548. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

