Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NBR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.29.
Nabors Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE NBR opened at $173.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.