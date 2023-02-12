Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.29.

NYSE NBR opened at $173.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

