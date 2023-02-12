National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,500 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 7,100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 499.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $75.62. 1,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

