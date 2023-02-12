Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

NTCO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

