Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance
NRP opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
