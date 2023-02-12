Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NRP opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Dividend History for Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

