Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NRP opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.