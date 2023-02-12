Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

NRP opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $55.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

