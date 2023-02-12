Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $2,193.73 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00222925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00105848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,486,422 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

