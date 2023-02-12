Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,435.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,660,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $6,990,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 316,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

