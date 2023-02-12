Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NTIP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.29.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

