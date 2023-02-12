Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG stock opened at 10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.96. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 15.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

