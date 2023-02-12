NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 1,479.0% in January

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a growth of 1,479.0% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance
NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.18.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
About NeuroSense Therapeutics
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
