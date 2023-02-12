NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 1,479.0% in January

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a growth of 1,479.0% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.