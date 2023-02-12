Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newcourt Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCAC remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.