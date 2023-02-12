Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 95.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

