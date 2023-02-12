NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.88 on March 31st

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON:NESF opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 95.39 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.82.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile
