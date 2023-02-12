NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.88 on March 31st

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NESF opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 95.39 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.82.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

