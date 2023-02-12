NFT (NFT) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $537,868.76 and $11,957.60 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00046224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00219562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01754131 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

