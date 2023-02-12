Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Bank First worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 4,628.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank First during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BFC. Piper Sandler cut Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Bank First to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Stock Performance

Bank First Announces Dividend

NASDAQ BFC opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $68.28 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

