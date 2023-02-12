Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

