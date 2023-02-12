Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Shares of DE opened at $417.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.19. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

