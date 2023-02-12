Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

