Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,111 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Oshkosh Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $117.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

