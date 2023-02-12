Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $200.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.