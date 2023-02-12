Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 94,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 19.4% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $118,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
