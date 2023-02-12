Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 94,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 19.4% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $118,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.