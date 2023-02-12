Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

