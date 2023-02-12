Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

