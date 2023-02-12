Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $172.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day moving average of $165.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

