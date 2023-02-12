Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 39,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,110,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPYV opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

