Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $182.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.