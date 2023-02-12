Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NEE stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

