Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.