Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 818 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 155,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

CSCO stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

