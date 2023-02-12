Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NSC opened at $242.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

