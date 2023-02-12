Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Human Life, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment deals with the manufacture and sale of sealing, protective, process, and automotive materials.

