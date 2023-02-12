Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Down 24.9% in January

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,222 shares of company stock worth $216,146. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 0.3 %

NFBK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 136,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,268. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. StockNews.com raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Read More

