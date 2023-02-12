Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 329.6% from the January 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 89,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

