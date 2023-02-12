Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE NMT opened at $11.15 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
