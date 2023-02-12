Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NMT opened at $11.15 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

