Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

