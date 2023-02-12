Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

