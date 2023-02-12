Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
