nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NVT opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

