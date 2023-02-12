NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 55.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 293.8% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.8 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

