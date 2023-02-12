NXM Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $80,827.40 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $48.42 or 0.00220260 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $319.27 million and approximately $80,827.40 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021853 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

