NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXPI stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $200.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.