NYM Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $102.68 Million (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NYM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $102.68 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NYM

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 367,023,203.675414 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.31106843 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,111,226.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

