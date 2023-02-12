Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Price Performance
BKOR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
