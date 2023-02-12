Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKORGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BKOR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

