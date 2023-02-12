Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 2,395 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.