Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

